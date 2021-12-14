Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) to Issue GBX 1.38 Dividend

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) declared a dividend on Monday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:STS opened at GBX 227.18 ($3.00) on Tuesday. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 12-month low of GBX 183.63 ($2.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 228 ($3.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £227.02 million and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

