Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) to Issue GBX 1.38 Dividend

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) declared a dividend on Monday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:STS opened at GBX 227.18 ($3.00) on Tuesday. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 12-month low of GBX 183.63 ($2.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 228 ($3.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £227.02 million and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile
