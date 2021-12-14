Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Acquires $11,468,880.00 in Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 3,748,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $11,468,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $360.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 223,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after buying an additional 294,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

SELB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

