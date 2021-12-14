Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,275,000 after purchasing an additional 565,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after purchasing an additional 666,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,586 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,991. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

ZM opened at $184.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.27 and a 1-year high of $451.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.32.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

