Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 8,752 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises about 6.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Splunk by 19.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $111.50 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.08 and a 12-month high of $185.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.59.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPLK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.75.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

