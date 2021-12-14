Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $694,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 395.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

XLG opened at $364.82 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $276.58 and a one year high of $371.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.78.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

