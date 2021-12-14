Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $141,000.

VV opened at $216.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.67. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $171.33 and a twelve month high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

