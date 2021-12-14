Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.34

Shares of Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Separately, Erste Group raised shares of Semperit Aktiengesellschaft from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $604.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $320.32 million for the quarter.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEIGY)

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area.

