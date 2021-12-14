Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target Cut to GBX 160 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.51) to GBX 160 ($2.11) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon cut Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Senior to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.34) to GBX 137 ($1.81) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Senior presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 119.95 ($1.59).

Get Senior alerts:

Senior stock opened at GBX 123.80 ($1.64) on Tuesday. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 69.40 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £519.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.