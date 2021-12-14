Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Sells $170,834.70 in Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $170,834.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 million, a P/E ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRTS. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth $147,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

