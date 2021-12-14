Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,327 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 689.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after buying an additional 222,337 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 4.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 14.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Airbnb by 27.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB opened at $171.04 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.10 and a 200-day moving average of $161.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,173,021 shares of company stock valued at $214,220,703 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

