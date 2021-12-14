Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,280 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,728,000 after acquiring an additional 350,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,959,000 after acquiring an additional 312,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,322,000 after acquiring an additional 217,017 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after acquiring an additional 693,328 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $307,220,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

