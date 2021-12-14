Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Linde by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $334.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

