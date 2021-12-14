Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,922,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after acquiring an additional 138,748 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,634,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after buying an additional 102,810 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.15%.

BGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

