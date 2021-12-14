Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

MCRB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,760. The stock has a market cap of $740.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 3.54. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,509,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.0% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

