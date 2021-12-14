Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

MCRB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,760. The stock has a market cap of $740.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 3.54. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,509,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.0% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

