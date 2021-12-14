SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Price Target Raised to CHF 3,150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to CHF 3,150 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. 20,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,664. SGS has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98.
About SGS
