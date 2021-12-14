SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Price Target Raised to CHF 3,150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to CHF 3,150 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. 20,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,664. SGS has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98.

Get SGS alerts:

About SGS

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.