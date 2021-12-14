Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading 4% Higher

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s share price traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.95. 10,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 923,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $7,189,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

