SharpLink Gaming (SBET) & Its Peers Financial Review

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SharpLink Gaming to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A SharpLink Gaming Competitors -32.24% -22.87% -4.88%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SharpLink Gaming and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A SharpLink Gaming Competitors 189 712 1238 44 2.52

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 8.46%. Given SharpLink Gaming’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SharpLink Gaming has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming’s peers have a beta of 3.86, suggesting that their average share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million -$1.82 million -5.90 SharpLink Gaming Competitors $698.91 million $11.16 million 31.88

SharpLink Gaming’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming. SharpLink Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SharpLink Gaming peers beat SharpLink Gaming on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

