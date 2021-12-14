Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to report sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Three analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Shopify posted sales of $977.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,636.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $47.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,350.00. 55,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,493.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,468.92. Shopify has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

