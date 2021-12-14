Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Increases By 204.3%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,931,400 shares, an increase of 204.3% from the November 15th total of 634,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,561,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AABB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 29,467,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,974,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.66.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.