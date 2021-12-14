Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Increases By 204.3%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,931,400 shares, an increase of 204.3% from the November 15th total of 634,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,561,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AABB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 29,467,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,974,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.66.
About Asia Broadband
