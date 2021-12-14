Short Interest in AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Rises By 200.0%

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of AULRF stock remained flat at $$34.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA, formerly known as Aurelius AG and Aurelius SE & Co KGaA, is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in middle market companies.

