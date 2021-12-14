Short Interest in Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Grows By 887.5%

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 887.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEMF opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Elemental Royalties has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

