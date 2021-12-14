Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Expands By 211.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Shares of FEMS stock opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.729 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

