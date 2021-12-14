Short Interest in iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Grows By 4,500.0%

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICOTF opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.03. iCo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

