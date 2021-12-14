Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Rises By 222.4%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, an increase of 222.4% from the November 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.32. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

IIPZF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

