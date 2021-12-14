Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Rises By 222.4%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, an increase of 222.4% from the November 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.32. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.82.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 15.38%.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.
Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.