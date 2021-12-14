Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Decreases By 86.6%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the November 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEMA. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 146.9% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 494,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after buying an additional 294,187 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,584,000 after buying an additional 118,661 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 554.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 59,446 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $100.35.

