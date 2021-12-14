Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Declines By 69.3%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the November 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ JRSH traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,488. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.79. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JRSH. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

In other news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter worth about $67,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

