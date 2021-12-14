Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Increases By 700.0%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE JHI opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3663 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 68,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

