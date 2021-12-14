Short Interest in Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Drops By 88.9%

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,940,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MJNA stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,466,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,216,225. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Medical Marijuana has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

About Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana, Inc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids. It operates through the following three segments: U.S. Operations, HempMeds and Kannaway. The company’s services include development of cannabinoid based health and wellness products, and the development of medical grade compounds.

