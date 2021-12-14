Short Interest in Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Drops By 98.3%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the November 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NWITY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. 107,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,473. Network International has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88.

NWITY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Network International in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

