Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Decreases By 66.7%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NINOY opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nikon has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

About Nikon

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

