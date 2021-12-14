Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Decreases By 66.7%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NINOY opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nikon has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $12.66.
About Nikon
