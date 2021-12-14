Short Interest in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Rises By 433.3%

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the second quarter valued at $544,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 89.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 1,012.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 99,455 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 298,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 198,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth $2,201,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PICC opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

