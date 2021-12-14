Short Interest in Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Expands By 349,000.0%

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,100 shares, an increase of 349,000.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rennova Health has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

