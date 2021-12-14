Short Interest in Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Expands By 198.0%

Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 198.0% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:RIHT opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Rightscorp has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
Rightscorp Company Profile
