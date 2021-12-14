Short Interest in Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Expands By 198.0%

Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 198.0% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RIHT opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Rightscorp has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Get Rightscorp alerts:

Rightscorp Company Profile

Rightscorp, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics and litigation services to support artists and owners of copyrighted intellectual property. Its technology system monitors the global peer-to-peer file sharing networks to seek out and find illegally downloaded digital media. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Rightscorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightscorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.