Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Declines By 90.3%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the November 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAFRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Safran from €155.00 ($174.16) to €145.00 ($162.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Safran from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Get Safran alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.04. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.