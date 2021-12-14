Short Interest in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Declines By 72.0%

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the November 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,420,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 107.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,091,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

