Short Interest in Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) Declines By 90.5%

Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the November 15th total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SFDPF opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. Spark Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.08.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Spark Infrastructure Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Spark Infrastructure Group engages in investment in regulated utility infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Victoria Power Networks, SA Power Networks, Transgrid, and Bomen Group. The Victoria Power Networks segment holds interests in CitiPower and Powercor. The SA Power Networks segment covers interests in electricity distribution in South Australia.

