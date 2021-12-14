Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Decreases By 81.0%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the November 15th total of 1,133,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of TOEYF stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Toro Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Get Toro Energy alerts:

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.