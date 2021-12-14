Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Decreases By 81.0%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the November 15th total of 1,133,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of TOEYF stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Toro Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
About Toro Energy
Read More: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.