Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Expands By 1,068.2%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 1,068.2% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTTPF opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. Tremor International has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Get Tremor International alerts:

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.