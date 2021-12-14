Short Interest in Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Expands By 1,300.0%

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TDNT opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Trident Brands has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10.

Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Trident Brands had a net margin of 1,749.39% and a negative return on equity of 67.74%.

Trident Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of branded consumer products and food ingredients. Its portfolio includes Brain Armor, Trident Sports Nutrition, and Everlast Nutrition. The company was founded on November 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

