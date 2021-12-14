Short Interest in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Decreases By 85.3%

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the November 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TMPM stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Turmeric Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 2.1% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 15.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 16.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

