Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Drops By 77.4%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CSA stock opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $71.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.79.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSA. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at $279,000.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.