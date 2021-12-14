Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Drops By 77.4%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
CSA stock opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $71.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.79.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
