Short Interest in Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Increases By 1,464.3%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 1,464.3% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 943,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DKMR stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
About Xtreme Fighting Championships
