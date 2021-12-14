Short Interest in Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Increases By 1,464.3%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 1,464.3% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 943,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DKMR stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

