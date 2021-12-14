Short Interest in Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Decreases By 74.4%

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the November 15th total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YUZHF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Yuzhou Group has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

About Yuzhou Group

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development activities in the People's Republic of China. It develops, sells, manages, and invests in properties. The company is also involved in the operation of hotels; marketing activities; and trading of construction materials.

