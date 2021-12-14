Showcase (SHO) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, Showcase has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $300,755.81 and approximately $61,783.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.00 or 0.08004650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00077740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,280.91 or 1.00522542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

