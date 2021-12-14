Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) PT Raised to CHF 500

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its price target boosted by Barclays from CHF 480 to CHF 500 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.46.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $40.57 on Friday. Sika has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

