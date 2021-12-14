Simmons Bank Buys 520 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.45.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,479 shares of company stock worth $908,804. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $205.48 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.90 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.79 and its 200 day moving average is $191.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

