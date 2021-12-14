Simmons Bank Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 20.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 51,117 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth $203,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.