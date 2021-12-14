Simmons Bank Makes New $423,000 Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNB. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

