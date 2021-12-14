Simmons Bank Sells 455 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $203.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

