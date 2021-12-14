Simmons Bank Sells 863 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 696.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

